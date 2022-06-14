Jonita Gandhi, Andrea Jeremiah, Rapper Arivu collaborate on original track for 'Suzhal - The Vortex'

Chennai, June 14 Prime Video is all set to entice audiences prior to the release of its eagerly awaited first long-form scripted original series in Tamil, an investigative drama titled 'Suzhal - The Vortex', with the launch of a music video with an original song titled 'Duvaa Duvaa'.

Composed by Sam CS and featuring mesmerising vocals by celebrated singers Jonita Gandhi and Andrea Jeremiah, the track also features an intense rap portion by none other than rapper Arivu Kalainesan, popularly known as Arivu.

While the intense mood of the song fits perfectly with the intriguing setting, the lyrics bring out the internal turmoil faced by the myriad of characters within the series.

The video, a conceptual recreation of the central conflict within the series, is a strong visually appealing device furthering the message put forth by the series.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch 'Suzhal - The Vortex' starting June 17.

Speaking about the song, music director Sam CS said, "After having watched the series, I knew the song needed to be just as powerful. It was essential to capture the intensity of the series, to bring about the intrigue while being honest and authentic in our delivery.

"My focus was mainly on ensuring that it fit the mood of the series well and that it brought out the clashing emotions each character experiences throughout the series. I hope with 'Duvaa Duvaa' I have been able to capture the soul of 'Suzhal - The Vortex!'"

Singer Jonita Gandhi said "I'm excited about 'Suzhal - The Vortex!' It's an investigative crime thriller, and not just the series but the score and soundtrack are something to look forward to as well! 'Duvaa Duvaa' has some interesting musical twists and turns. It's entertaining and takes you through various emotions, kind of like the series itself! I had a great time working on the music video alongside a very talented bunch including Sam CS, Arivu, and Andrea."

Andrea Jeremiah said, "It was incredible to work alongside incredible music such as Sam CS, Jonita and Arivu. The single-minded focus that they all bring to their craft is absolutely inspiring.

"I loved working on 'Duvaa Duvaa' mainly because of the extremely powerful message it gives out. The lyrics, the music - leave you with a sense of purpose, urging you to look beyond what's visible to the naked eye. It complements the key themes within 'Suzhal - The Vortex', becoming a seamless extension of the series."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor