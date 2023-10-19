Jr NTR now on Oscars' Academy list of new member class of actors

Los Angeles [US], October 19 : 'RRR' actor Jr NTR was on Thursday invited to join the prestigious Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The Academy had on Wednesday night shared the list of its new members, which features Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, Rosa Salazar.

"In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world," the statement read.

"Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch," it added.

Jr. NTR, his 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli made waves when they attended the Oscars this year. The film's track 'Naatu Naatu' won 'Best Original Song' at Oscars.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is working on his next film 'Devara' alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

