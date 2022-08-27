Jr. NTR to attend Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad as special guest

Jr NTR has been roped in for grand Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. The movie’s producer, Karan Johar, made this significant and official announcement today on his Twitter account. NTR, widely known as “The Man Of The Masses,” was singled out by Karan Johar, who instructed the crowd to prepare for the MASS-TRAVERSE.



This pre-release will be the biggest one yet in India. On September 2, the event will take place in Hyderabad.Star Studios is joining with Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures to develop Brahmastra. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures was also involved in the worldwide or international release of the movie. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor touched down in Hyderabad to meet up with Brahmastra costar Nagarjuna. They were joined by Director S.S. Rajamouli for a grand event.