Jr. NTR's salute to half-brother Kalyan Ram: No one else can play Bimbisara

Hyderabad, July 30 Jr.NTR's first public appearance post the grand success of 'RRR' has drawn much attention. Jr. NTR, who attended 'Bimbisara' pre-release event, had spoken highly of his half brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The pre-release event for the mythology-based 'Bimbisara', witnessed a huge gala as Jr.NTR returned for the public after a long absence. Thousands of people attended the event despite rain, and it was a fully-packed auditorium where Jr.NTR put his heart out about his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Everyone was moved by Jr.NTR's impassioned speech about his brother. "If not Kalyan Ram, nobody else could have played and justified the role of Bimbisara," Jr.NTR stated.

Jr. NTR then praised director Vassishta for giving the film 'Bimbisara' a fantastic shape despite being a debutante. He also revealed that Vassishta had informed him the basic idea for the story roughly two years ago, and that the finished product is now far better than his narration.

Jr. NTR thanked all the artists and technic who had worked so hard to make 'Bimbisara' the best it could be. He also made sure to mention about the music director M.M. Keeravani, as the movie's core.

With his fresh, upbeat statement, NTR has revived interest in 'Bimbisara' among viewers.

