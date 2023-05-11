Jude Anthany Joseph accuses actor Antony Varghese of cheating him

Jude Anthany Joseph has alleged Anthony Varghese Pepe of cheating him. The ‘2018’ director revealed that he had plans to work with Antony Varghese PePe. According to Jude Anthany Joseph, he had planned to produce a film with Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role, and had paid him an advance of ₹10 lakh. However, the actor allegedly took the money, and later opted out of the project.

Jude Anthany Joseph divulged the same during an interview with an online portal. When he was asked about his views on the current scenario of actors using drugs on sets, Jude Anthany stressed that the ‘lack of humanity’ is his biggest concern. According to Jude, Antony Varghese took an advance of ₹10 lakhs, citing it was for his sister's wedding, but 18 days before the commencement of the film, he backed out from the project. “It is not fine to forget where you come from and be ungrateful,” Jude said. He also emphasized, “The biggest problem is the lack of humanity.”

Jude Anthany Joseph also expressed that when an actor takes an advance payment and then backs out of a film, it feels like being deceived. He further commented that in his opinion, Varghese is an unqualified person. Jude also added that if it were not for filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery bringing Pepe into the industry, there would be no need to tolerate individuals like him