Juhi Parmar opens up on 'Yeh Meri Family': 90s nostalgia, heavy on emotions

Mumbai, March 29 As the makers of 'Yeh Meri Family' have dropped the trailer of the third season of the show, actress Juhi Parmar says it blends a plot with 1990s nostalgia and is heavy on emotions.

The show is based in the spring of 1995.

It will take the viewers down a memory lane with the Awasthi family through the eyes of Rishi, played by child actor Anngad Raaj, an 11-year-old boy.

The show also stars Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows how simple life was in the 1990s era, with a close-knit family unit. It gives a sneak-peek into the plot, from the playful banter between the siblings to the nagging of their parents.

Juhi said: “I believe that people nowadays are looking for relatable storylines and characters, and 'Yeh Meri Family' is one such show that evokes a variety of emotions.

“Blending a compelling plot with 90s nostalgia, the show is heavy on emotions and circumstances that we have all experienced. Considering the overwhelming support, we received from viewers for the past seasons, we are thrilled to announce the third season," she added.

The actress shared that this season's point of view differs from the previous seasons as it is narrated by the family's youngest member, a 10-year-old.

"Following the tremendous success of YMF 1 and 2, this season dives into the enchanting world of monsoons, promising our viewers an immersive journey down memory lane,” said Vijay Koshy, President of TVF.

The new season of 'Yeh Meri Family' will premiere on April 4 on Amazon miniTV.

