Julia Fox appears to come out as lesbian more than 2 years after she dated Kanye West

Los Angeles, July 9 Actress Julia Fox, who earlier dated rapper Kanye West, has seemingly come out of the closet. The actress briefly dated Kanye West, 47, after his split from Kim Kardashian.

She made the revelation following a viral TikTok by comedian Gracin, known as @emgwaciedawgie on the platform, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Fox, the 'Uncut Gems' actress and mother to three-year-old Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, responded to the clip saying she could relate and vowed never to date men again.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the video stated, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.”

Julia Fox commented: "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won't happen again.”

In a candid chat with ‘Variety’, Julia opened up about her past insecurities, revealing that despite others seeing potential in her, she lacked the confidence to believe it herself.

She said, "I always had people telling me that I could do so much more and I didn't have that same level of confidence.”

She added: "People would say, 'You could be a writer, you should write a book about your life, you could be a movie star,' and I was just like, 'You guys are crazy.' Like, I definitely, did not have the self-esteem to even see that for myself. I guess I always saw myself in the art world in some way, but I had a very myopic view of what the art world meant. I definitely did not picture it being on this very large scale with the world as a stage.”

