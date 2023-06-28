Julian Sands: Remains recovered from California identified as those of missing actor

England [UK], June 28 : British actor Julian Sands, who is known for his roles in shows like '24' and movies such as 'A Room with a View' and 'The Killing Fields', has been found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California in January, reported CNN quoting the investigators on Tuesday.

"The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr Sands."

Since he did not return after a hike on January 13, the actor has been the subject of a continuing search in the Mt Baldy area.

The weather had hampered search efforts in the weeks since his disappearance. Earlier last month, officials announced a renewed search for Sands.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff participated in the search efforts in recent days, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in "remote areas across Mount Baldy," reported CNN while quoting the officials.

Last week, human remains were discovered in the region where they were looking for Sands.

According to his family, Sands was fond of hiking. Sands appeared in a number of movies and TV shows.

He has worked in films like 'Arachnophobia' and 'Leaving Las Vegas'. He was also seen in TV shows such as 'Smallville', Netflix's television series 'What/If' and the Peter Capaldi-led drama 'Benediction,' CNN reported.

