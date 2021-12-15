" Just have a good time." Priyanka Chopra spill the beans on her happy marriage life with husband Nick Jonas

No doubt actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are the lovey-dovey couple of the industries. The duo never fails to amaze fans by their chemistry. Many people are always seem curious to know the secret about their happy marriage.

And here is what Priyanka finally spill the beans, about the secret behind their happy marriage, talking to one news portal Priyanka said "I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously. Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."



In the same interview she also told that her husband has liked her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra said, "My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it. And I think just for everyone, whether it's my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it's just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it's an exciting time leading up to the premiere."



Despite the age gap, Priyanka and Nick are one of the best couple, they proved that age is just a number in love.



Meanwhile on the work front Priyanka will be soon seen in The Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.



