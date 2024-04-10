"Just magic...": Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal praise Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Praises have been pouring in for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since the trailer of his debut web series 'Heeramandi' was unveiled.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen headlining Bhansali's 'Love & War' film, too, gave a shout to the director for creating "magic" with 'Heeramandi'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "How stunning is this! The world building, the drama... top notch."

Alia on her Instagram Story wrote, "Uffff!!! Just magic!!!"

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

With the series, Fardeen Khan is making his return to the screen after a gap of 14 years.

At the trailer launch in the national capital on Tuesday, Fardeen said, "It's been a very long gap for me, it's been almost 14 years. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen," said Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010's 'Dulha Mil Gaya.'

He also shared how Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."

Fardeen added, "For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, and wisdom and you know you can you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor