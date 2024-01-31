Justin Bieber, Hailey cosy up in romantic pictures

Los Angeles, Jan 31 Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber posted three new pictures of him hanging out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.

The pictures included a romantic photo of Hailey resting her head on Justine's shoulder.

“We’re cute,” Hailey wrote in the comment section while continuing to rest her head on her hubby’s shoulder in the second snap, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The couple then locked lips in the post’s final pic as the snap captured the couple giving each other a romantic kiss, with Hailey wearing a stylish leather black jacket and Justin sporting a baseball cap.

Tuesday also saw the musician share a promo video of his Drew House fashion brand collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL). In the clip, the NHL logo was featured on a yellow T-shirt as it blew in the wind while hanging on from the CN Tower in Toronto.

A yellow balloon with the word “drew” was also tied. “So excited”, Hailey wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the video.

As per ‘People’, earlier this month, Justin announced his collaboration with the NHL, which saw his fashion brand design jerseys that players will wear for All-Star Weekend in February.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey shared a series of snaps of their time at the Toronto Maple Leafs' hockey match against the Ottawa Senators in December.

