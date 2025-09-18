Justin Bieber shares candid family pics with wife Hailey, baby Jack

Washington, DC [US], September 18 : Pop star Justin Bieber gave fans a closer look at his life as a husband and father.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of adorable pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

In one of the photos, Justin can be seen leaning close to Hailey's pregnant belly, capturing the days before they welcomed baby Jack in August 2024. Other pictures show Justin snuggling with their 13-month-old son and enjoying quiet family moments at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The posts come shortly after a source revealed how the couple has grown stronger by facing ups and downs together. Hailey and Justin marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 and recently celebrated Jack's first birthday.

"They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates," the source told PEOPLE.

"Becoming parents has only deepened their bond Jack is the center of everything for them."

"Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty," the source continued.

Justin's personal updates also coincide with significant professional milestones. On September 15, he was announced as one of the headliners for Coachella, joining artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. This announcement follows the recent release of SWAG II, his second album of the summer, after SWAG dropped in July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor