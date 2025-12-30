Justin Bieber speaks about the changes he wants to see in the music industry

Los Angeles, Dec 30 Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has shared that he wants to see some changes in the music industry. The singer wants the industry to be made "safer" and "more honest".

The 31-year-old singer was catapulted to fame as a child star and spent his formative years in the spotlight but he suffered numerous troubles including an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence that led to him being convicted of a reckless driving charge in 2014, and Bieber is now adamant he wasn't properly protected as he was growing up, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Justin Bieber credited his Christian faith with helping him through his pain.

He wrote, "I grew up in a system that rewarded my gift but didn't always protect my soul. There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose. That kind of pressure leaves wounds you don't see on stage. I've carried anger, I've asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain, not excusing what hurt me but teaching me how not to become bitter”.

He added, "I’m not speaking as a victim still bleeding, I’m speaking as someone restored. Because I’m healed, I can forgive. Not to pretend injustice didn’t happen, but so it doesn’t keep living through me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer went on to declare he wants to see real changes in the music industry.

He further mentioned, “I don’t want revenge. I want redemption. I don't want to destroy the industry. I want it transformed. What happened to me was real but it doesn't get the final word. Jesus didn't help me cope, he restored my identity. I’m not a product”.

“I’m not what the industry demands. I’m a son. Because I'm healed, I can forgive, not to excuse injustice, but to make sure it doesn't keep reproducing itself through me. I don't want to burn the music industry down. I want to see it made new, safer, more honest, more human”, he added.

