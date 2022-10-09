Juvenile among 2 held for planning Salman Khan's murder

The Delhi Police has apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. The juvenile was also tasked with "eliminating" actor Salman Khan, police said. Apart from the juvenile, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested another man, identified as Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, police said.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with "eliminating" actor Salman Khan. On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. During the investigation, it was established that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, a senior police officer said. The police identified the attackers -- the juvenile who is a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, officials said.

"It was also established that the attack was orchestrated by gangster-turned-ISI stooge Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Another fugitive -- Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa -- had also joined hands with Rinda in sharing of manpower, logistics and resources," the officer said. Rinda's name had already cropped up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal earlier this year, they said. The juvenile was also wanted in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani on April 5 in Maharashtra's Nanded and the killing of gangster Rana Kandowalia outside a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year, the officer said, adding that Kandowalia was the main shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.