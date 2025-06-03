K-drama Star Seo Hyun-Jin Scammed in Rental Deal, Likely to Lose Millions: Reports

Popular Korean star Seo Hyun-Jin known for series like The Trunk and Dr. Romantic has fall prey for the huge scam and is likely to face loss of billions of Korean won. As per the reports the actress is currently struggling to recover a significant deposit from a luxury villa she rented in Gangnam, Seoul.

The auction records from South Korea's supreme court stated that the Seo initiated the auction in 2025 after her landlord failed to return the deposit money after her lease got expired. She rented the property in April 2020 with 2.50 billion KRW deposit (approximately $1.81 million), was increased to 2.65 billion KRW (around $1.92 million) when the lease was renewed in 2022.

Despite formally registering her leaseholder rights in September 2024, the landlord did not return the deposit after she vacated the villa. Subsequently, Seo began court-led auction proceedings to recover her funds.

Also Read: After Wrapping Up Matka King, Kritika Kamra Completes Shoot for Anusha Rizvi’s Upcoming Female Led Drama in Delhi

Seo Hyun-Jin is acclaimed for her roles in dramas such as Another Miss Oh, Dr. Romantic, The Beauty Inside, and Why Her, and will soon return to television in Love Me.