K-pop group BIGBANG is back, releases their first release 'Still Life' in 4 years

After 4-year hiatus, K-pop band BIGBANG has made a solid comeback with a new track titled 'Still Life'.

'Still Life' is a melancholic song that features warm sounds paired with lyrics talking about the good old days.

It's only been a few days since BIGBANG came up with the song and it has already topped the real-time charts on various music platforms, including Genie, Bugs, Vibe, and Flo, as well as Melon's Top 100 24Hits chart, Global Economic reported.

According to the Melon Report, Still Life's amount of streams is particularly higher than other songs, expected to dominate the charts for a long time.

The music video of the track has garnered over 20 million views, becoming one of the most-watched videos in 24 hours on YouTube.

For the unversed, the famous boyband comprises members Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P.

( With inputs from ANI )

