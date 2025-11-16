Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan’s Thriller Sees Strong Growth, Crosses ₹9.20 Crore in Two Days

Kaantha, the much-anticipated period thriller featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, released in theatres on November 14 and received an enthusiastic response from both audiences and critics. The film had created strong buzz within Tamil cinema circles prior to its release, driven by its intriguing storyline and Dulquer’s captivating performance. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the movie presents Dulquer as the enigmatic TKM, with notable roles played by Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati. Early reviews praised its gripping narrative, striking visuals, and powerful acting, laying the foundation for a promising start at the box office.

The film collected Rs 4.35 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk, with the Telugu-dubbed version contributing Rs 1.7 crore and the Tamil version adding Rs 2.65 crore. On Day 2, Kaantha earned Rs 4.85 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 9.20 crore. On Saturday, November 15, 2025, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 27.37%. Night shows saw the highest turnout at 41.15%, followed by 27.23% in the afternoon and 25.31% in evening shows, indicating steady viewer interest across screenings.

Set in 1950s Madras and made on a Rs 40 crore budget, Kaantha explores the professional dynamic between director Chandran Ayya and celebrated film star T. K. Mahadevan. The plot intensifies when Mahadevan renames a women-centric film production to Kaantha to enhance his own image, setting off dramatic developments. The cast features Dulquer Salmaan as Mahadevan, Rana Daggubati as Inspector ‘Phoenix’ Devaraj, Bhagyashri Borse as Kumari, Samuthirakani as Chandran Ayya, and Bijesh Nagesh as Babu. Written by Tamizh Prabha, Sri Harsha Rameshwaram, and Selvamani Selvaraj, the film runs for 2 hours and 43 minutes, with music by Jhanu Chanthar and Jakes Bejoy.