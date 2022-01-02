Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child

Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022. Sharing a super cute photo of his ladylove on Instagram, he wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022." However, what caught everyone's attention was the pregnant woman emoticon along with the caption. He cryptically shared the good news. A day earlier, Kajal had posted a picture with Gautam on New Year’s Eve. She had written, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.”

Gautam and Kajal had recently celebrated their first anniversary, where both of them had shared pictures of the two of them. “Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don’t know how this year has flown by, but it’s been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life’s easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead,” Gautam had written with his post. The couple had gotten married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.Since Kajal Aggarwal is expecting, the actress has been taking a lot of big decisions on a professional front as well. According to a Pinkvilla report, Kajal Aggarwal has walked out of Nagarjuna's The Ghost and is replaced by Jacqueline Fernandez. Nagarjuna Akkineni's film The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in an important role in the film produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

