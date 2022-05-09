Kajal Aggarwal apologises, for copying Mother’s day poem, credits original writer

On Mother’s day, yesterday, Kajal Aggarwal shared a lengthy poem on Instagram, which was titled ‘Dear Mum’. The actress paid an ode to her mother with the soulful verses. However, her post was soon called out by an anonymous social media handle and the original writer Sarah had also reacted to the same. Soon after, Kajal apologized to the original writer and gave her due credit in the post.

Speaking about the same, Sarah wrote on Instagram, “To follow up on the events of last night, I thought I'd share that I had a direct message from Kajal Aggarwal apologising for what happened. I also had some interesting messages from those who I assume might be fans of the actress. It's all a little bit more than anything. I would like to have been involved in, so I'm very glad it's over. Thanks to everyone who supported me in getting my original work credited. I'll be happy when this has drifted away.”

Marking Mother's Day 2022, Kajal Agarwal shared the first glimpse of her baby boy, Neil Kitchlu. Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with their first child on April 19. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. On New Year 2022, Gautam announced Kajal's pregnancy in an Instagram post. The two have been best friends for 7 years and dated for 3 years before tying the knot.