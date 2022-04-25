Kajal Aggarwal walked out of 'Acharya' on her own: Koratala Siva

Hyderabad, April 25 Director Koratala Siva, who opened up about chopping off Kajal Aggarwal's role in 'Acharya', revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actress in a role with no clear ending.

For a few days now, rumours have circulated that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film 'Acharya' has been cut entirely due to director Koratala Siva's decision. Koratala Siva clarified Kajal's role in the film just days before its release.

He went on to say that according to the story, Chiru doesn't have a love interest in the movie. He discussed the same with Kajal, and she agreed to withdraw herself from the project.

Koratala Siva explained, "Initially, Kajal's role was designed as a funny role, but after viewing the rushes, I thought it wasn't right to place a star actress in such a small-length role".

"She understood my concern and hence took it in a positive way. She will be seen in 'Laahe Laahe' song though", Koratala Siva said.

Since the trailer's release, everyone has been talking about Kajal Aggarwal's absence. There have been some questions raised about her role in the film. Siva Koratala confirmed in a recent interview that Kajal will not be appearing in the film.

'Acharya', the much-anticipated Tollywood blockbuster, will be released in theatres on April 29. Siva directed the film, which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor