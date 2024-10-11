Kajol gets into Jaya Bachchan mode

Mumbai, Oct 11 Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Do Patti’, took a strong stance on paying respect to Goddess Durga on Friday.

The actress attended a recent Durga Pooja celebration, and sought blessings from the Goddess in the city on Friday with her husband Ajay Devgn and their son Yug.

At the event, there was some commotion, and a few people were seen wearing their shoes near the pandal. The actress, in a passionate moment, asked the people around the idol to remove their shoes, and was visibly upset. At one point, with her giving an earful to the culprits, it felt that she entered the Jaya Bachchan mode as the latter is known for her no nonsense personnel.

When people around paid no heed, the actress took to the microphone, and emphatically said, “Get off the stage with your shoes. Anyone wearing shoes, get out. Have some respect; it’s pooja”.

Her passionate plea underscores the importance of honouring the sacredness of the rituals, encouraging everyone to engage in the festivities with the reverence they deserve. Kajol was not alone in her commitment to preserving the festival's integrity.

Durga pooja embodies the rich heritage and devotion associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. Kajol’s intervention was to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter was not seen at the event. Kajol opted for a purple and pink ombre shaded saree, while her husband Ajay and her son Yug twinned in navy blue Indian wear. In one video the star family is seen posing for the pictures in front of Goddess Durga’s idol.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, whose film ‘Jigra’ released on Friday, was also seen at the event where Tanishaa Mukerji, was present at the event. The presence of these celebrities adds to the celebration's vibrancy while also highlighting the importance of respecting the traditions behind it.

Earlier, Alia’a husband, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen at a Durga pandal in the city along with actress Rani Mukerji as he gears up to star in the fourth instalment of ‘Dhoom’ produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor