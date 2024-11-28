Kajol marks 2nd birthday of her furry friend with a heartwarming picture with her son and the puppy

Mumbai, Nov 28 Bollywood actress Kajol, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, has shared a heartwarming picture in which she can be seen with her son and their furry friend.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she can be seen being embraced by her song Yug Devgn while she holds their dog.

She wrote in the caption, “Four arms, four paws and one giant hug .. happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby”.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at Ajay’s house in Mumbai. The wedding was subject to wide media scrutiny, as certain members of the media criticised Kajol's decision to settle down at the pinnacle of her career. Kajol, however, maintained that she would not quit films, but would cut down on the amount of work that she did.

The actress gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, on April 20, 2003. The couple welcomed their son on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, Ajay celebrated 27 years of his film ‘Ishq’ with Kajol on Thursday. The actor declared his love for his wife in a unique way as he took to his Instagram, and celebrated the film’s anniversary on Thursday.

Ajay posted a heartwarming collage of 2 pictures, one featured the couple from the sets of ‘Ishq’ while the other was from their home. Sharing the picture, the ‘Singham Again’ star wrote, “27 Years Of Ishq And ISHQ".

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Ajay was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Singham Again’ alongside an illustrious starcast of Bollywood biggies, Kajol essayed the role of a cop in ‘Do Patti’ which marked the debut of the National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon as the producer.

