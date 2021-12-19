Kajol rents out Powai apartment for ₹90,000 per month

Kajol has rented out her Powai apartment for ₹90,000 per month. According to a news portal, the apartment is spread over 771 sq ft and is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. The rent of the property is reportedly Rs 90,000 for two years, and the tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 3 lakh. Currently, Kajol’s address is a plush property in Juhu. The actress resides with husband Ajay Devgn at a lavish bungalow in Juhu, which goes by the name of Shivshakti. The couple also owns an apartment in Singapore where their daughter is studying. For a long time Kajol stayed with daughter Nysa as she resumed her studies amid the pandemic.

Earlier Amitabh Bachchan rented out his Andheri West house to actor Kriti Sanon. The rent for the duplex unit is ₹10 lakh per month for two years. The apartment, which is on the 27th and 28th floor, is located at the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West and comes with four car parking lots. On the work front, Kajol will soon be seen in actor-filmmaker Revathy’s upcoming directorial ‘The Last Hurrah’. The film is a true story and chronicles around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the 'most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile'. Kajol had shared that she instantly connected with her character the moment she heard the story of ‘The Last Hurrah’.