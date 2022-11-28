Kajol returns at Dharma Productions after 12 years for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

Kajol has joined hands with Karan Johar to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie. Kajol and Karan Johar have been best friends who have delivered iconic movies together like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among other projects. The Dilwale actress was last seen in a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan and ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for their reunion. Now, as per the latest buzz in the town, the actor-filmmaker duo are all set to work together after 12 years in Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie in Bollywood.

The untitled movie will be helmed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani and will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A source informed Peepingmoon.com, “Kajol will play an emotionally strong character and share the maximum screen time with Ibrahim Ali Khan”. The source further revealed, “Ibrahim has also started his prep and is readying himself to share screen space with seasoned actors like Kajol”. If the reports are to be believed, the movie will be an emotional thriller that will centre around terrorism in Kashmir and might go on floors next year. The makers are yet to finalise other actors. It was earlier reported that Ibrahim will make his debut in the Malayalam remake of Hridayam which starred Pranav Mohanlal. However a official word on the same is yet to be released. Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie has an interesting star ensemble of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.