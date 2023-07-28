Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan would ‘stab’ her with a fork if she texted him constantly

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen couples. Their chemistry is loved by the audience and critics alike. In a chat with Mashabale India, Kajol said that they are “very, very good friends” and that she feels she can call him up at any time of the day or night. “I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa,” she said. The Trial actor then joked about how SRK would stab her with a fork if she texted him every day. “No, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it,” she laughed.

In another chat with the same publication, Kajol shared the one thing about Shah Rukh that she doesn’t like at all. “What I don’t like and I also find is most endearing about him, is the fact that when he comes on the set, he knows all the dialogues of everybody on the set. It doesn’t matter if we are doing a three-page scene, he would have memorised all the three pages. He knows my dialogues, his dialogues and third person’s dialogues as well,” she said. She then added that this was also the “nicest thing” about him, and said, “I think that is also the nicest thing about him. I love the fact that he wants everybody to do well on the set. It’s not only him doing his job, everybody on the set has to do well at every point.” On the work front, Kajol was last seen in web series Trial which received positive response upon its release.