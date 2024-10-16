Kajol still feels “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”

Mumbai, Oct 16 Actress Kajol took to her social media handles to celebrate the 26th anniversary of her blockbuster film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles with a memorable extended cameo by Salman Khan. Kajol, who played the vibrant and lovable Anjali in the film, is ‘still feeling the same.’ Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a couple of photos featuring her, SRK and Rani Mukerji. Alongside the clicks, she wrote, “Still feeling the same .. even tho I seem to have grown up 26 years later ! #kkhh #rahulisacheater #friendship #anjali #26years.”

Karan Johar also posted a montage video highlighting both iconic scenes and behind-the-scenes moments from the film's set. In his caption, he reminisced about the film, saying, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink head bands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!.” He continued, expressing gratitude for the experience, saying, “To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive....26 years later!.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities. In an old interview, Kajol had revealed her preference for Salman’s character over Shah Rukh Khan's in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ When asked who she would choose between Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Aman (played by Salman Khan), she responded, “On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending; it has to be the way it is.” ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was a massive success, winning several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. The film was released on 16 October 1998.

