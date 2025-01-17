Kajol turns cheerleader for nephew Aaman Devgn, says may this be the first of many

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actress Kajol went for the premiere of the film “Azaad”, which marks the debut of her nephew Aaman and Rasha Thadani. She said on the release of their maiden film, may this be the first of many.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself posing in a golden hued outfit. She completed her look with yellow tinted glasses.

For the caption, she wrote: “Was at the premiere of #Azaad last night, the only thing missing? A horse by my side. Congratulations @aamandevgan @rashathadani on the release of your debut film, may this be the first of many #aboutlastnight #moviepremiere #ootn.”

“Azaad”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, "Azaad" also features Diana Penty, and Mohit Malik in pivotal roles, along with others.

Ahead of the release, Aaman and Rasha said that they are glad that they are fluent in Hindi.

Rasha said, "My mother talks at home in Hindi only.

Meanwhile, Aaman added by saying, "I think the industry that we are trying to work in, its main language is Hindi. So if we don't know the language, it is not a good thing. I am glad. We were unaware that we know Hindi so well."

Aaman underwent intense training for his portrayal of a village boy.

As part of his preparation for the character, Aaman formed a formidable bond with the horse as his character had to do horse riding. From spending quality time with the horse to eating with him to sleeping with him in his stable to cleaning his stool, the actor did it all.

Even after the shoot for "Azaad" has concluded, Aaman Devgan continues to spend days with Azaad, strengthening their endearing bond.

Aaman Devgan talked about his intense training session for his debut drama. He revealed, "I'm extremely fond of horses and when I heard the script of the movie I knew in my heart I had to do it. I decided to devote my time understanding Azaad, his moods and his routine and body language to ensure that it looks absolutely real onscreen.”

“I ensured before our shoot started I spent time with Azaad, had my meals with him and even slept in his stable and spent over 10 days with him throughout my shoot schedule.”

The actor added: “I have even cleaned his stool myself to ensure that he is comfortable in my presence and build the foundation of trust. It was an enriching experience for me and I learnt so much about horses. Apart from horse riding, spending time with Azaad has actually made me do my scenes effortlessly.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor