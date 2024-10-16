Kajol wishes 'timeless' Hema Malini on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Wishes have been pouring in for Bollywood's 'dream girl' Hema Malini as she turned a year older today. Actor Kajol joined the list and shared a special post.

On Wednesday, Kajol dropped a beautiful portrait of Hema Malini along with the message.

The message read, "To the timeless Hema Malini-Happy Birthday! Wishing you health, joy, and endless grace."

A while ago, Esha took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her mother, in which the two looked gorgeous in ethnic outfits. The loving bond of mother-daughter can be seen in the photo.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my adorable mamma..Love you"

Born on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini, fondly known as the "Dream Girl," Hema Malini has not only captivated audiences with her beauty and grace but has also delivered powerful performances that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She is known for her roles in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Dream Girl', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Lal Patthar', 'Sanyasi', 'Dharmatma', 'Pratiggya', 'Sholay', 'Trishul',' Baghban', among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It will be available for streaming from October 25. The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)"

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

