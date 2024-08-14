Kajol's birthday wish for Johny Lever will remind you of 90s hit film 'Baazigar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : It's veteran actor Johny Lever's birthday today and to make his day special, his fans and colleagues from the film industry have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes.

Kajol opted for a nostalgic yet humorous way to wish Johny a very happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a still with Johny Lever from their hit film 'Baazigar'.

"Babulal ka birthday hai, cake khana zaroori hai..happy happy birthday Johny Lever," she wrote.

In 'Baazigar', Johny essayed the role of Babulal and tickled the funny bone of the audience with his comic scenes. The comedy dialogues and scenes in the film in the role of Babulal helped Johy Lever stand out in the film.

Interestingly, Johny once revealed that his dialogues in the film were written by himself.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh Khan as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famous for its dialogues and songs.

SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)," is still etched in the minds of his fans.

Earlier this year, the film was re-released in theatres.

Johny gan his acting career with 1982 'Dard Ka Rishta' and has acted in more than 300 movies. Besides baazigar, Chhota Chhatri in 'Awara Pagal Deewana' and Pappi Bhai in 'Golmaal 3' are also considered some of the best roles of his acting career so far.

