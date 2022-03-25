Kamaal R Khan reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR, says, 'Should be jailed for minimum six months'

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is an epic war drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Mounted on a huge canvas, RRR is touted to shatter many box-office records. Kamaal R Khan who is a self-proclaimed critic has slammed the movie. In fact, he has said that SS Rajamouli should be jailed for six months for making a film like RRR. KRK called the Jr NTR-starrer a "crap film" and added that it doesn't have any "head and feet."Talking about the film, KRK wrote, "Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet." He further added, "It’s interval of #RRR! Raja Mauli Sahab, Kuch Zyada Hi Chutiyapa Nahi Ho Gaya? Kuch Toh Limit Honi Chahiye Sir. Matlab Aap Toh unlimited Par Utar Aaye Sir."

Saying that RRR "destroys brain cells" of the human being, KRK wrote, "Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me."In another tweet, KRK called it the "biggest crime" and added, "I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget. "RRR has received a massive response from the audience on day 1 and tickets as expensive as Rs 2,100 without taxes. It is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The film also has extended cameos from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

