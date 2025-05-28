Kamal Haasan calls Ali Fazal ‘very important’ actor for India

Mumbai, May 28 Legendary actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has heaped praise on his “Thug Life” co-star Ali Fazal and called him a “very important actor for India.”

Speaking about his first impression of Ali, Kamal said that he became a fan of the actor after watching him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller Khufiya.

Haasan said, “I saw you in Vishal’s film (Khufiya) and I knew I wanted to work with you. And this man (Mani Ratnam) made it happen. Ali is a very important actor for India. So I want you to welcome me to Chennai and our cinema”.

Ali was moved by the gesture and said that it is a “dream come true”.

“Getting a compliment like that from Kamal sir is something I will carry with me forever,” Ali said.

“He’s not just a legend in Indian cinema, but a global icon of storytelling, art, and courage. To share the screen with him in Thug Life is an honour, and to be welcomed by him so warmly is a dream come true.”

Produced by Kamal under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, "Thug Life" enjoys a stellar cast with the legendary actor in the lead as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker.

He is accompanied by Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in prominent roles, along with others. The film marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal's reunion after 35 years.

The two legends last collaborated for the 1987 drama "Nayakan". "Thug Life" is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

Talking about Ali, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, by Anurag Basu. The actor is currently undergoing intense training in Jujutsu, under Italian expert and black belt Umberto Barbagallo, to prepare for the next schedule of Rakht Brahmand.

“Rakht Brahmand” is produced by filmmakers Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The series also features a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

“Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom” is an action fantasy television series on Netflix directed by Rahi Anil Barve. It is based on a Marathi short story Vidushak by G. A. Kulkarni, this series is set to premiere on Netflix as a six-episode limited series.

The first season is reportedly set in a fictional kingdom where it focuses on the conflict between two princes who are vying for the throne of the kingdom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor