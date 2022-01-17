Kamal Haasan hospitalised after COVID-19 recovery

Actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Porur Ramachandra Hospital and will be discharged by the evening today. According to a Republic TV report, the Indian actor has gone for a routine check-up Earlier, the actor was hospitalised for two weeks in December after contracting COVID-19. The actor had gone to Chicago, US, to launch his clothing line, Kamal Haasan's House of Khaddar in November 2020. Upon his return, he developed a slight cough. He isolated himself at the hospital for two weeks.

Later, he was discharged from the hospital and he had shared a picture with the doctors who were treating him. The actor had then shared a statement on Twitter and thanked the doctors who treated him. He then expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader, Seeman, Pattali Makkal Katchi's Anbumani Ramadas, and Puducherry's former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. On the work front, the actor who has a list of films lined up, recently announced that his company, Raaj Kamal Films International is collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India for their upcoming production, Thampi. The film will star actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has films like Doctor, Remo, Hero, and Don under his credits