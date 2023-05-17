Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

Mumbai, May 17 Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against "politic, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang".

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

She captioned it: "This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politic/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year..."

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

"But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become..."

