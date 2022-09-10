Kangana Ranaut calls Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra a 'Disaster'

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time, finally released in theatres on Friday. The Ayan Mukerji film recorded a thunderous opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite releasing on a non-holiday. However, Kangana Ranaut has panned the film on social media.

Kangana took to her Instagram story and first slammed Karan Johar The actor wrote, “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct. He is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.” She then accused Karan of begging south actors and directors to promote his film Brahmastra.

Kangana Ranaut did not spare director Ayan Mukerji either and wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din… Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first instalment in a three-part fantasy epic by Ayan Mukerji. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.