Kangana Ranaut is all praise for 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, calls him 'role model'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised director SS Rajamouli for his latest film 'RRR' which is setting a new benchmark at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Queen' actor posted some pictures of SS Rajamouli and wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever... He has never ever given an unsuccessful film."

She further added, "Yet the best thing about him is not his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you, sir, sincerely your fan."

She also informed her fans and followers that she has planned to watch the film with her family tomorrow by writing, "Watching RRR with my family tomorrow when are you watching?"

For those unaware, 'RRR', the movie which has been made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, had a grand release on March 25 in cinemas and has already grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide and counting. The 'RRR' Hindi alone has grossed over Rs 100 crore.

The film is all about a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, which is set in pre-independence India.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor