Kangana Ranaut reveals Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before the Hrithik Roshan controversy

Kangana Ranaut recently shared an old interview of her with Aamir Khan on the sets of his TV show ‘Satyameva Jayate’. The actress revealed that she shared a close bond with Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood before her legal case against Hrithik Roshan.Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a video from her fan page. The actress had appeared on the show along with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra.Along with it, she also put a caption talking about the time she considered Aamir Khan her 'best friend.' Kanagan wrote, "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone). Kangana further talked about the legal battle between her and Hrithik Roshan.

She further wrote, "One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry."Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Subsequently, the two sent legal notices to each other. In 2020, when Hrithik Roshan’s FIR against her was shifted from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit, Kangana had tweeted that Hrithik should ‘move on’.Kangana will be next seen in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. She also has the period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Fans will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.