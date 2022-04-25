Kangana Ranaut reveals she was sexually assaulted as a child

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about an incident when she was sexually assaulted as a child.

The big revelation was made by Kangana during one of the latest episodes of her reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Recalling being inappropriately touched by a boy in her town, she said, "So many kids go through this (Sexual assault) every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms. All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this."

"Another point is that you are made to feel guilty for it. This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life. They face endless troubles in life. This guy was three to four years elder than me, perhaps he was exploring his sexuality. He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time," Kangana added.

Kangana talked about her sexual assault after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in the episode revealed that he was six years old when he was first sexually assaulted and it went on until he turned 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

