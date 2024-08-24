Kangana Ranaut shares BTS pictures from 'Emergency' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : After captivating the audience with the trailer release of 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut is making sure to keep fans on their toes. She dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a series of photos defining what filmmaking means to her.

The photo album captures Kangana behind the camera and in front of the lens.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_C4tJ8z0v-/?

Other photos feature Anupam Kher and the rest of the Emergency team.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "If you ask me in one word what is filmmaking. It's the ultimate " SURRENDER " To that happening which is meant to happen regardless of you. #emergency On 6th September."

Makers are all set to launch the first track 'Singhasan Khali Karo' on August 26.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_DBc8_TWbj/?

Along with the song poster, Kangana wrote, "REVOLT BEGINS! Jab Ek neta desh sewa ke liye nahi Satta ke liye ladta hai, tab janta ka Hota hai ek hi naara #SinghasanKhaliKaro ! Out on 26.08.2024."

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Recently, makers intrigued the audience with the official trailer.

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

