Kangana Ranaut shares her "learning of 2023"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : As the year comes to an end, actor Kangana Ranaut shared lessons she learned from 2023.

She took to X and wrote, "I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place, I travelled miles and built homes of my dreams, farmhouses, cottages. I felt happy, content even at peace but I never felt at home. Slowly it started to get evident that maybe we don't belong in this body, life is just a fleeting phase, we must recognise that and never try to be at home."

She concluded, "Ever since I acknowledged that I feet at home. This was my learning of 2023, if you too feel out of place and it seems to you that you don't belong anywhere remember you are on your way home."

Kangana shared that she felt 'out of place' in her life.

A lot of social media users found her post relatable.

A user wrote, "So true, material things can never give lasting joy, every day all I want is a step closer to divine."

Another commented, "Wow Kangana! I feel that pulse. I completely get ur msg! Coz I've been feeling this for several years now and ultimately it's a boon to have such realizations I'd say! So, go on! We all are on the right track!"

Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. R Madhavan, on the other hand, will also be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in a thriller directed by Vikas Bahl.

Kangana Ranaut also has an untitled pan-India psychological thriller film alongside actor R Madhavan. The film will be helmed by 'Thalaivii' director Vijay.

