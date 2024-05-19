Kangana Ranaut To Quit Acting? : Queen Actress to Bid Bollywood Good-bye Soon

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines recently due to her controversial statements. Following her announcement of entering politics, many have questioned her film career. In a recent interview with Aajtak, the actress revealed her film career plans after the elections. Queen actress admitted that she might switch overactive politics as she considers this industry as a fake.

Kangana who is contesting elections from Mandi constituency revealed that she will quit this industry if she wins the election. She said, , “The film world is a lie, everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble which is to attract the audience. This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to be passionately engaged.”

On work front Kangana Ranaut will be seen in "Emergency," depicting the tumultuous period of the 21-month state of emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film will be her 's directorial debut. The film was initially set to release in June. However, the film's release has been postponed yet again. In the political drama, Kangana portrays the role of Indira Gandhi, capturing the essence of that significant period in Indian history.

In addition to "Emergency," Kangana has several other projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in "Sita: The Incarnation," where she will portray the titular character of Sita from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Furthermore, Kangana is also involved in "Noti Binodini," a film based on the life of the legendary Bengali theatre actress Binodini Dasi. Additionally, she is working on an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan. Kangana's versatility as an actress and her commitment to diverse and challenging roles continue to captivate audiences.