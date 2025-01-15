Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Banned in Bangladesh Amid Political Tensions

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency, centered on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. However, the film has been banned in Bangladesh due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations. As per a report by News 18, the decision to prohibit the film's screening in Bangladesh stems from strained India-Bangladesh relations rather than the film's content. A source stated, "The ban is closely tied to the current political dynamics, with little to do with the film’s narrative."

The film delves into India's involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, highlighting Gandhi's pivotal role and the Indian Army's contribution to the creation of Bangladesh. The story also portrays her relationship with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Bangladesh, who famously referred to Gandhi as "Indira Gandhi Goddess Durga" after India’s decisive victory over Pakistan.Emergency features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.Initially set for release in September 2024, the film faced delays due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which required 13 modifications before granting a U/A certification. Following these adjustments, the release date was rescheduled to early 2025.

Ties between India and Bangladesh deteriorated last year following Sheikh Hasina's ouster during massive anti-government protests and the following attacks on Hindus in the Muslim-majority country. Dhaka is also seeking Hasina's extradition from India, where she fled after her ouster in August, and New Delhi has extended her visa despite pressure from Muhammad Yunus's interim government.



