Kanguva: 'Yolo' song from Suriya-starrer out now

New Delhi [India], October 21 : On Monday, the makers of Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Kanguva' unveiled the 'Yolo' track from the film.

Titled 'YOLO' (an acronym for 'You Only Live Once'), the latest track is a high-energy banger with heavy beats.

The makers took to their social media account and wrote: "One life! One Journey! Turn up the volume and party hard because #YOLO #YOLOSong from #Kanguva is out now +++ Vibe here Link in Story A @ThisIsDSP Musical #DeviSri Prasad @lavita_lobo_ @vivek..."

One life! One Journey! Turn up the volume and party hard because #YOLO 🪩#YOLOSong (Malayalam) from #Kanguva is out now ✨ Vibe here ▶️ https://t.co/spUC1PU0OG A @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎶 🎙️ #YazinNizar #DeviSriPrasad #Alex ✒️ #MankombuGopalakrishnan #VamosBrincarBabe 🍻… pic.twitter.com/Jh5WeYAmYz — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) October 21, 2024

Devi Sri Prasad has created the track.

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor