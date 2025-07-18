Kanika Mann: Always believed that every role teaches you something new

Mumbai, July 18 Actress Kanika Mann is embracing a new chal learning to drive a manual transmission car for her upcoming yet-untitled film. She said she has always believed that every role teaches something new.

Her role in the film demands that she perform crucial on-road sequences herself, making this new skill an essential part of her preparation.

Talking about the experience, Kanika shared, “I’ve always believed that every role teaches you something new — and this time, it’s manual driving!”

She added: “It’s nerve-wracking at times, but also so exciting to be behind the wheel and know that I’m learning this for real, for a film that’s very close to my heart.”

Despite the challenges of Mumbai’s busy roads and unpredictable monsoon showers, Kanika has been consistent with her lessons.

Kanika, who is best known for her dual portrayal of Guddan Jindal and Guddan Birla in the comedy drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, started her career as a model and later appeared in various Punjabi music videos. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Punjabi film Rocky Mental portraying Seerat opposite Dheeraj Kumar.

In 2018, she made her Kannada film debut with Brihaspathi. She then appeared in the Punjabi film Daana Paani portraying Maghi. Mann made her television debut in 2018 with Badho Bahu, where she portrayed Titli opposite Prince Narula.

From 2018 to 2020, Mann portrayed Guddan Gupta Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega opposite Nishant Singh Malkani. In 2021, she appeared in the Punjabi film Amrika My Dream opposite Amandep Multani and Sapinder Shergill.

Mann made her web debut in 2022, with Roohaniyat opposite Arjun Bijlani. In July 2022, she was seen as a finalist on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

She was last seen in ‘Jombieland,’ a Punjabi film. The film also stars Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, debutant actor-singer G Khan Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon. 'Jombieland' is being celebrated as India’s first dedicated Punjabi zombie comedy, or zom-com, crafted by writer-director Thaparr.

