Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies due to sudden heart attack at 39

Actor Nithin Gopi from the Kannada film and television industry, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 39 due to a heart attack. According to reports, Nithin suffered from chest pains at his house in Ittamadu, Bengaluru, and while being urgently taken to the hospital, he succumbed.

Nithin Gopi was a well-known name in the industry. He is known for his movies like Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha and Chirabandhavya. Nithin also played a pivotal role in the popular series Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu. The show was a hit.He also worked on TV and made cameos in a few episodes of the serial Hara Hara Mahadev and acted in several Tamil serials. The actor had recently been in long discussion with a channel to direct a new series.