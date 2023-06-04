Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies due to sudden heart attack at 39
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2023 09:56 AM 2023-06-04T09:56:24+5:30 2023-06-04T09:57:37+5:30
Actor Nithin Gopi from the Kannada film and television industry, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 39 due to a heart attack. According to reports, Nithin suffered from chest pains at his house in Ittamadu, Bengaluru, and while being urgently taken to the hospital, he succumbed.
Nithin Gopi was a well-known name in the industry. He is known for his movies like Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha and Chirabandhavya. Nithin also played a pivotal role in the popular series Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu. The show was a hit.He also worked on TV and made cameos in a few episodes of the serial Hara Hara Mahadev and acted in several Tamil serials. The actor had recently been in long discussion with a channel to direct a new series.