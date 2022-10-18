Kantara box office surpasses 150 crore mark in just 18 days

Kanada film Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is taking the box office by storm, it is currently in third week but refusing to slow down at the box office.

Initially, the Rishab Shetty directorial was playing in just the Kannada language, but thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film had to be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

According to the report of Koimoi, At the end of the 18-day theatrical run, Kantara has earned a whopping 121 crores* nett (all languages) or 142.78 crores gross in India. In overseas, the film has made 10.50 crores gross till now, taking the overall grand total to 153.28 crores. It’s a phenomenal feat for a film made with a budget of 20 crores. More feats to be achieved in the coming days as the trend is solid even on weekdays.