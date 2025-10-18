Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: How Rishab Shetty’s Film Performed on Its Third Friday – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 earned Rs 8.50 crore on its 16th day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 493.75 crore. The film had a 23.51 per cent occupancy in Kannada theatres. Tamil cinemas recorded 28.09 per cent, Telugu 17.06 per cent, Malayalam 15.39 per cent and Hindi 9.13 per cent.

Since its second week, the film has seen a drop in ticket sales. On its second Friday, it recorded its lowest daily collection since release. Despite this, the adventure thriller is closing in on the Rs 500 crore milestone.

The movie collected Rs 337.4 crore in its first week. Kannada contributed Rs 106.95 crore, Telugu Rs 63.55 crore, Hindi Rs 108.75 crore, Tamil Rs 31.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 26.65 crore. The second week added Rs 147.85 crore. Kannada earned Rs 45.7 crore, Telugu Rs 18.15 crore, Hindi Rs 54.25 crore, Tamil Rs 18.3 crore, and Malayalam Rs 11.45 crore.

Reports say the film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and recovered its cost within two days of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Diwali Trailer