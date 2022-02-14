Kanye West attends 2022 Super Bowl with his children North and Saint West

For the 2022 Super Bowl, Kanye West enjoyed the game in person at SoFi Stadium with two very special guests in attendance, his two eldest children North and Saint West.

In an almost one-minute long video shared on social media by the 44-year-old rapper, the two kids, whose mom is Kim Kardashian, were seen sitting alongside their dad right before the start of the game, with both North and Saint rocking individual jerseys.

Kanye also panned his camera to the others also cheering alongside him in the stands, with one person in attendance including Tyga.

The Grammy winner's latest Instagram video follows a day of social media posts aimed at Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim.

Just a few hours before revealing his view from at SoFi Stadium, Ye had shared a paparazzi photo--taken in January of Pete and Kim walking together and holding hands.

The photo, which was cropped to not include their faces, was posted with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D--KHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON'S EX-BOYFRIEND."

That latest post also came on the heels of the musician also sharing a since-deleted photo of himself alongside Pete, Timothee Chalamet and Kid Cudi at a 2019 birthday dinner, which included a big red X on the SNL star's face, as per E! News.

