Kanye West buys house Worth $4.5 Mn Crore, across the street from his ex-wife Kim's house

International rapper Kayne West has bought a house across the street from his distant wife Kim Kardashian. The ex-couple are currently going through a divorce, they both have four children together - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West.

According to reports, Earlier Kayne publicly expressed his wish to live with his family and make things right, but now he is moving with his rumor girlfriend Pete Davidson.



And to live close to his children he bought the house directly across from the street where Kim lives, he bought a house for $4.5 million in Hidden Hills California. Dailymail.co.uk reported that the house is spread in 1.07 acres of land and 3,651 square feet, containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.



Earlier it has been reported that the ex-couple also sought legal custody of the kids in their divorce. But earlier this month Kim filled legal notice to be declared legally single. The documents stated, "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to (West) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets."



While on the other hand Kayne in the interview with Drink Champs referred to Kim as his 'wife' and said they are not divorced yet, "SNL making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced. That ain't no joke to me," Kayne said.