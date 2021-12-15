Kanye West will 'fight to win' Kim Kardashian back despite her request to be legally single

Seems like rapper Kanye West still has hopes of reconciliation with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, despite the latter recently filing documents to move forward with her divorce.

The beauty mogul said in a recent court filing that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" could repair her marriage to Kanye West. But appears like the rapper is still hoping he and Kardashian can work things out.

A source close to the rapper told People magazine that family and marriage are "important" to West and that he is a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change."

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go. No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back," the source said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage and four children-- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2). They started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014.

In her latest filing, the beauty mogul has asked to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status. She has also requested to be declared legally single and that her maiden name be restored.

Despite all that, the source said that the rapper "hasn't lost hope to be with Kim again," and as he goes out more and he's holding events and concerts, he's always inviting Kim and will continue to do so. His sole priority is making sure she's taken care of and treated like a queen, whether they're married or not. That will always be a priority and that will never change."

Kardashian has recently been dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. They were first linked in October and have since been publicly spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. Though Kardashian argued that West has been unresponsive in legal matters pertaining to their divorce, he has repeatedly made public pleas to get back together with his ex.

Last Thursday, West dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kardashian while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Coliseum. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," West said in his lyrics, adding, "more specifically, Kimberly."

Kardashian was in attendance with their two eldest kids, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority," a source previously told People magazine, adding that daughter North "is especially a fan of her dad's music."

However, the source noted that Kardashian "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," adding, "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor