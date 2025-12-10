Kapil Sharma credits his 6-year-old daughter Anayra for bringing 'happiness into his life', pens emotional birthday note

Mumbai, Dec 10 Star comedian Kapil Sharma is thrilled as his little girl, Anayra, turned 6 years old on the 10th of December. The doting father took to his social media account in wishing his darling daughter on her special day.

Sharing an adorable picture of him hugging Anayra, Kapil penned a beautiful caption for his ‘Laado’.

He wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday my laado I can’t believe you are turning 6 today. I have been making people laugh for so many years, but it’s you who made me realise what true happiness is. Also, it’s the meaning of your name, Anayra. Thank you for bringing happiness and joy into our lives. Papa is on a shoot right now and will finish it and will come straight to your birthday party. You know your papa loves you a lot; for now I'm putting your favourite song on our pic. God bless my laado. #happybirthdayanayra."

Talking about Kapil and Ginni, the couple after dating for a few years, tied the knot Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their grand wedding was attended by close friends and family, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai. On their anniversary in 2024, Kapil had shared a mushy photo of them walking hand in hand on social media.

He had captioned it as, “5 saal kab nikal gye pata hi nahin chala, aise lagta hai jaise abhi 50 saal pehle ki baat hai. Happy anniversary, Mrs Sharma @ginnichatrath. Love and happiness always #blessings.” Kapil and Ginni embraced parenthood in 2019, when they welcomed their baby girl, Anayra, in December 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in 2021.

In 2017, Kapil had officially announced his relationship with Ginni. Sharing a cute photo of them together on his social media account, the comedian had written, “ Posting a sweet caption as, ‘Will not say she is my better half… she completes me… love you, Ginni… please welcome her… I love her so much”

